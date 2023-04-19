You will be suing people to feed until you pay me my money - Ayisha Modi to Obrafour

Obrafuor claims that Drake sampled his "Oye Ohene (Remix)" without permission, even though Drake had emailed him for clearance beforehand. He, however, went ahead to release the track which was featured in an album days later.

However, Ayisha Modi, a Ghanaian businesswoman, has criticized Obrafuor for suing Drake without first repaying her investment in his album 13 years ago.

Ayisha Modi alleged that she supported the production of Obrafuor's successful "Kasiebo" album but received no returns on her investment.

According to her, Obrafuor should pay her back before suing anyone else. Ayisha Modi also claimed that she cursed Obrafuor and that karma would catch up with him until he tells the truth about her investment.

“Concert party @mobrafour make sure you pay me back all the money I Ayisha Modi invested in ur Album 13 years ago before you sue someone wai,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Nature will catch up with u walaii Ofoui. See who is suing someone. I cursed u. You will not have no peace until u come out and tell the world the truth about how I invested in ur KASIEBO ALBUM,” she further alleged.

”@agyekumkofi was Ur manager at that time and he was the main reason why I invested all that money in ur project. U will be suing people saaaa to feed until you pay me back my money or you tell the world the truth. Karma and nature will catch up with ya,” she added.

