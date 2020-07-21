Legally known as Freedom Jacob Caeser or Nana Kwame Bediako, Cheddar has been honoured by the Rectitude International Mission in collaboration with the World Diplomatic Federation and the Pan African Heroes Foundation with two prestigious honours.

He received two awards, ‘Star of Africa Honours’ and the ‘Star General Honours’, at a short ceremony in Accra, Daily Guide reports.

These are all in line with the prominence of his successive achievements, cadence and care for countless needy people in society.

The President of the Freedom Movement, Freedom JACOB, a true pan-Africanist, who inspires a great future in the youth through adding value to our communities, countries and Africa at large through conscious efforts to undo poverty through wealth creation.

He dedicated the awards to the young and upcoming young entrepreneurs to have hope to conquer and change the African narrative. Speaking to the press, he urged all African governments to brace the odds the coronavirus pandemic presents, and build a stronger and sustainable future for the youth to succeed.

The Communications Strategist & International Partnerships Commissioner of the Rectitude International Mission, (RIM), Isaac Rockson, on his part, highlighted the importance of the awards as a way of recognizing African who are contributing excellently to the development of African societies.

He also touched on the honours bestowed on the President of the Freedom Movement.