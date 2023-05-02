Your comments don't bother me; I have genuine people that love me- Nana Ama to critics

According to the bubbly media personality, she has problems she deals with daily.

“Berla I have been on tv for 22 years to allow negative comments from people to affect me. I am a grown woman and there are certain things I just brush them off. I have my problems, some are family problems but I don’t allow it to affect my professional life.” Nana Ama Mcbrown disclosed.

Nana Ama recently joined forces with Media General. And as a welcome package, she has been given the platform to start her show dubbed “show time”. It premiered on the 30th of April 2023.

The launch of the show took social media by storm with a hit with over 13K viewers all across the country.

The production is a unique blend of music, entertainment news, celebrity interviews, and engaging conversations, with the ever-ravishing and talented host Nana Ama McBrown.

The first episode of the show saw some great A-listers like Dope Nation, KingPromise, YawTog, MOGmusic, Lasmid, Fameye, and Ewura Abena who thrilled the massive studio audience and viewers with breath-catching entertainment.

Many have raved and hailed the host for her charisma, humor, and undeniable talent.

Prior to the cake-cutting ceremony to finally launch the show, McBrown was surprised on set by her husband and daughter.