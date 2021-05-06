RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Your style coaching couldn’t save your marriage - Delay punches Ms Nancy (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian television personality Ms Nancy received a heavy punch on her face when she appeared on the latest episode of The Delay Show.

I’m still unmarried because of your lies,gossips – Delay tells Ghanaians
I’m still unmarried because of your lies,gossips – Delay tells Ghanaians ece-auto-gen

The GHOne TV host is the latest guest on Deloris 'Delay' Frimpong-Manso’s yet-to-be-aired episode of The Delay Show – and the trailer, as it should, gives an idea of what is about to come.

Recommended articles

In the trailer, Ms Nancy, who is a divorcee, described herself as a style coach and went deep to explain what entails in the profession.

“It's style coaching,” she said when asked about the job description of her profession. "Styling isn't only about how good one looks. You may dress well and look good but you will not be accorded the respect and honour you deserve if you don't know how to talk.”

“Therefore, style coaching means your good dresses and footwear aren’t the only important things but your attitude towards work – which we call personal branding – is also part. So, when we look at Delay's profession, we will have to complement her with an appearance that will attract love from Ghanaians,” she added.

But Delay hit her, saying: “You dress and groom people, but grooming couldn't save your marriage.”

Watch the short trailer below.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders