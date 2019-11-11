He released 4 minutes of his appearance alongside American actor Sam Richardson on his YouTube channel on Sunday, November 10.

But fans say he was treated like McBrown’s child – and I think I agree with them.

During his appearance, he appeared to follow every instruction by 46-year-old actress after failing to go along with the recipe for Ghana jollof rice.

Even at some point, he responded to every instruction with ‘Yes, Nana’ (and it was funny as hell).

“I like how she treated Conan like one of her kids,” user yeoltelly wrote. Nina C wrote: “Conan is like her child! Hahahaha! ‘He’s better than you!’”.

When Sam Richardson was asked what he is going to tell ‘his people’ about Ghana, he responded: “I’m gonna tell them, Ghana is the most beautiful country in the world.”

Watch Conan O'Brien and Sam Richardson’s on “McBrown’s Kitchen” below.