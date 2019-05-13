Other celebrities which included Jackie Appiah, James Gardiner, Sandra Ankobiah, Kalybos, Desmond Elliot, Yvonne Okoro and her sisters, were among the wedding the guests.

However, to the surprise of many, Yvonne Nelson, who is also known as John’s close friend was missing at the wedding, which was held at the Royal Senchi hotel, Akosombo.

Answering the question of many, colleague actress, Yvonne Okoro, has revealed that Miss Nelson was invited for the wedding, however, she has to cancel her plans at the last minute.

According to Miss Okoro, who was replying a fan on Instagram, she said Ryn Robert’s mother had a family emergency which she had to urgently attend to and that stopped her from showing at the wedding.

See a screenshot of her comment below.