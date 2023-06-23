Yvonne Nelson is a good person, I miss the moments – ex boyfriend Iyanya reveals

Reflecting on their past relationship, Iyanya shared that he occasionally finds himself reminiscing about the good times they shared.

"Of course, once in a while, you reminisce and you miss good people, but it is what it is," Iyanya expressed during the interview. However, his co-host interjected, emphasizing the importance of moving on at some point. Iyanya responded by saying, "I mean, you have to, but we're cool."

This revelation from Iyanya comes after Yvonne Nelson's emotionally charged memoir titled "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson." In her book, the award-winning actress revealed a heartbreaking incident of infidelity involving Iyanya and popular actress Tonto Dikeh.

Yvonne Nelson described their relationship as decent, filled with romantic gestures like breakfast in bed and other dream-like moments. She believed that Iyanya's tattoo of her initials on his wrist showed his commitment to their relationship. In his hit song "Ur Waist," he even mentioned his desire for her.

However, upon returning to Ghana from one of her visits to Nigeria, Yvonne received a phone call from an informant who disclosed Iyanya's secret affair with another actress. To her surprise, the actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh, whom Iyanya had also mentioned in his song "Ur Waist."

This shocking revelation shattered Yvonne Nelson's world and raised doubts about their relationship. Feeling heartbroken, she took to Twitter to express her emotions. Tonto Dikeh responded on Twitter, suggesting that people change and so do their feelings, urging Yvonne to move on.

In response to the release of Yvonne's book, Iyanya promised to address the situation and set the record straight after completing the promotion of his new project, 'Love & Trust.'