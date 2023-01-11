ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zion Felix breaks silence on new baby saga with ex-girlfriend Minalyn Touch (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Zion Felix, the Ghanaian blogger has finally reacted to reports about his broken relationship with Minalyn Touch and other matters arising.

Zion Felix and Mina Lawani
Zion Felix and Mina Lawani

Whilst commenting on the saga that came with speculations that he (Zionfelix) has welcomed another baby with Minalyn, the blogger trashed the rumour. He called out the YouTuber who first speculated the rumour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“On the very day, we were playing the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. I was in Germany, and rumours were flying around that Mina and I had given birth," Zion recounted.

He detailed that "there is this YouTuber who was making the allegations as though he was present when Mina was giving birth. He was saying that he had all the sources to confirm the claims".

Addressing the rumour in a YouTube post, he continued that "the person only used videos from my recent shopping spree and said because I was buying male stuff, I had given birth to a new baby boy. How can someone call himself a journalist and do this?

Explaining himself, he said "there is this guy called Paulino, he is my very good friend, and I love him so much. His wife was pregnant when I left Ghana. He sent me a message while I was away to say that his wife had given birth to a baby boy. He is my friend, and there is no way I would leave here without buying anything for his baby. So I gave birth and I wasn’t aware? How on earth will Mina give birth and I won’t be aware?

Hear more form him in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yaa Jackson welcomes 1st child with her boyfriend; baby bump and baby video drops online

Yaa Jackson welcomes first child; baby bump and newborn baby video drops online (WATCH)

Meek Mill

DNA results shows Meek Mill is 18% Ghanaian; here's how the rapper reacted to the news

Zion Felix and Mina baby bump

Minalyn announces break up from Zion Felix, calls out the blogger for cheating on her

Afia Schwarzenegger and Moesha Boduong

'God will not forgive you' - Afia Schwarzenegger blast those buying alcohol for Moesha