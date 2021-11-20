The Nigerian singer asked fans who believe "I've given you a hit song" to "send me money", before sharing his real name, David Adeleke, and a bank account number.
Davido: Afrobeats star considering giving out over $300K birthday donation to charity
Afrobeats star Davido, has revealed on Twitter that he may give away the over $300,000 fans, colleagues and friends donated as birthday gifts.
After 24-hours the musician shared screenshots which showed he’s raked in more than 170 million Nigerian Naira (over $300,000).
The musician who tweeted his goal was for fans to send him N100 million to clear his Rolls Royce from a seaport in Nigeria, in another tweet said: “Might give it all away”.
The DMW boss disclosed he might give it all away, although he didn’t say what he is giving away there are speculations that he was referring to the massive donations.
