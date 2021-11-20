Davido: Afrobeats star considering giving out over $300K birthday donation to charity

After 24-hours the musician shared screenshots which showed he’s raked in more than 170 million Nigerian Naira (over $300,000).

The musician who tweeted his goal was for fans to send him N100 million to clear his Rolls Royce from a seaport in Nigeria, in another tweet said: “Might give it all away”.

The DMW boss disclosed he might give it all away, although he didn’t say what he is giving away there are speculations that he was referring to the massive donations.