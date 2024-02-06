Disturbing hospital footage of Moesha Boduong raises alarming concerns [Watch]

Amidst the mounting health crisis, Moesha's brother has taken proactive steps to address the escalating medical expenses.

A GoFundMe account has been set up with a goal of raising $10,000 to support the socialite's medical needs.

The video that surfaced further underscores the severity of Moesha's condition, providing a visual testament to the challenges she currently faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage depicts Boduong lying unconscious in a hospital bed, surrounded by medical equipment, and receiving drips.

In response to the distressing situation, Moesha's brother, Ebito Boduong, issued a statement shedding light on the gravity of her health condition. The statement, released on January 22, 2024, appeals for public assistance in covering Moesha's medical bills, emphasizing the impact of the stroke on her mobility and speech.

"My sister Moesha Boduong has recently experienced a life-altering stroke, and her journey to recovery has just begun. The impact of the stroke on her life has been immense, affecting her mobility, speech, and overall quality of life," shared Ebito.

To facilitate support for Moesha's rehabilitation journey, Ebito detailed the allocation of funds, mentioning their utilization for medical expenses, therapy sessions, assistive devices, and any other resources vital for her recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My goal is to provide my sister with the best possible care and support during this challenging time. We want to help her regain her independence, rebuild her strength, and restore her abilities," he expressed in the statement.

Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of kindness, Ebito concluded with a plea for continued support from the community.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and generosity. Your support means everything to us and to our beloved sister. Let's come together as a community and make a lasting impact on her journey to recovery! Please donate today and be a part of our family's story of resilience and hope."