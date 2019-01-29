Sammy Baah Flex, head of Communication at Zylofon Media, and other showbiz enthused personalities have previously suggested that shutting down Zylofon Media due to the Menzgold saga will be a big blow to the industry because it will leave people unemployed.

Unfortunately, this shutdown is looming as the order from EOCO also have it that “The landed properties include Menzgold Ghana Limited, Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, Star Mad. Football Club, Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited, Brew Energy Company Limited and G. Tech Automobile Service”

The Statement released by the Economic and Organized Crime Office, also mentioned that “all employees of the affected companies, relatives and friends in possession of any of the properties to surrender them to the office”. This also means that Shatta Wale, Becca, Stonebwoy, Benedicta Gafah and the other Zylofon signed acts that may have any property of the embattled company in their possession are to submit them to EOCO.

EOCO has not clarified any intention of running Zylofon Media or Zylofon Music after the seizure of its properties and this means that the companies will likely shut down soon. Pulse.com.gh has placed a call to Zylofon Media on the issue but we have had no response yet.

Read details of the EOCO press release below