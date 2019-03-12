The controversial TV personality shared the conversation some men have sent her after reports of her narrating how she patronizes the service of male prostitutes went viral.

According to Afia who clarified what she meant in that interview, she was only being sarcastic and added that she won’t spend her hard earned money on any man for sex.

“Men begging to suck pussy....smh.. So people honestly believe I will give them my hard earn money...google Sarcastic ...mtcheewwww. Loading second sets soon. Just in case you need a Male prostitute” she wrote.

Afia’s clarifications came in an Instagram post with screenshots of some men expressing their interest of banging her probably for an income, if not, then for just the lustful pleasure.

When pulse.com.gh first published Afia’s story of paying gigolos to get laid, we wondered if even there are any in Ghana and it seems we’ve been answered now.

Peep Afia’s post and get the answers too as to whether there are male prostitutes in Ghana or not.