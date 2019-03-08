Speaking to Zion Felix on why she hires men to bang her, the controversial media personality said that in that sense, she doesn’t need to do anything to her body to impress any man for any sexual affair.

READ ALSO: Ghana is a zoo - Kontihene

“what will I enhance my body to achieve, sleep with a man? Because me I pay men to sleep with, like I pick you and say come and let me bang you and get paid, so I don’t need to impress them” she said.

Afia has been rumoured to have worked on her boobs but she has just shot down with these comments though fans recently spotted some scars on her boobs which many say are the traces of a boob job.

Detailing her experience of being a customer to male prostitutes, she said there are a lot of them in Accra and that what men can do women can do better, therefore, she really patronizes their services like a pro.

According to Afia, who got married and divorced later out of an infidelity scandal, she doesn’t have time to be in a relationship though she has sexual feelings too and because she doesn’t like to use sex toys to satisfy herself, these male prostitutes have been of good help to her.

Are there really gigolos in Ghana? Well, watch Afia make the revelations in the video below and tell us what you think.