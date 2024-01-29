Ghanaian fishermen on a mission to build 21st century Noah’s Ark

Remarkably, the builders rely on manual labour and primitive tools, such as hammers, to bring their vision to life. The hands-on approach adds a unique element to the project, showcasing the dedication of the workers involved.

However, there is uncertainty about whether the contemporary ark shares the same dimensions as the legendary and religious ark, as the specific measurements are not currently available.

In the biblical account found in the Book of Genesis, Genesis 6:15 (New International Version) states, "This is how you are to build it: The ark is to be three hundred cubits long, fifty cubits wide and thirty cubits high."

