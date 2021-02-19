A social media post asking people "what made you lose interest in someone you liked or had a crush on?" has gone viral as responses show that though love can make a relationship stronger than anything, just any little thing can break it apart.

Via the comment section of a pulse.com.gh Facebook post, Pulsers took their turns to share their reasons as to why they lost interest in someone they liked. Out of the over 600 comments, here are 10 shocking reasons that will drop your jaw.

Nana Sika Ama Appiah: "I texted him happy birthday n he responded de same 2 u"

One Nana Sarfo wrote: "We were at the drinking pub, bought her Fanta and shawarma and she called a friend on phone, all I heard from her was, “meetwa manum spedeede!” She still calls me till date, I don’t pick up"

Sha Rhee Pha said: "When I hugged him for the first time and he said "atubam"

Qwesi Roja: She was too beautiful and I hated it. Too much of everything is bad.

Fusei A. Rahman Malcolm X: "He lacked ambitions and self-drive to change his life. He wouldn't push harder for things, always relying on faith to take it's course. I realized this after getting closer to him, so I bolted"

Est Dowsky Numbro Une: "She used her teeth to open coke on our first date, as for that , I considered her until I saw her breaking sugarcane with her kneel".

Gracey Brandnewfreshness Eyram: "We were watching a movie and he said 'the tall guy is blow man and the short one is the killer"

Christina Hedrick: "I did all the work in the relationship..emotionally and financially a soul gets tired when u beg for just alittle help and get nothing. I'll struggle with u but I wont struggle because of u"

Jonathan Annan: "She asked me to buy her unit. Aaah anka say credit npo. I lost interest that day"

David Badest: "I propose to my crush in 2004 I have been waiting for her response ,yet she havent accept my proposal She always tell me she want to think about it and it is 17 years now she still thinking about. I have now lost interest.. Awurama nyame tua woka"

