Ghana's first female photographer, Felicia Ewuraesi Abban passes on

Born and raised in Ghana’s Western Region, along beach town of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abban's journey into the world of photography began at a tender age. As the eldest of six children, she swiftly embraced her father's legacy, J.E. Ansah, by becoming his apprentice at the age of 14.

Under her father's tutelage, Abban honed her artistic skills for four years. At the age of 18, she made a significant move from Takoradi to the bustling city of Accra, where she established her own photography studio.

In 1955, Abban accomplished a remarkable feat by opening 'Mrs. Felicia Abban’s Day and Night Quality Art Studio' in the heart of Jamestown within a matter of months. This establishment would become a cornerstone in the history of Ghana's photography industry.

Felicia Abban's legacy extends beyond her studio; she made history as Ghana's first female professional photographer. Her groundbreaking achievements paved the way for aspiring women photographers in the country.