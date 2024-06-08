Hajia4Reall’s ankle monitor removed, sentencing delayed by two weeks

This development followed a plea from her legal representative, Eleana Fast of 'The Fast Law Firm', to the court for the temporary removal of the ankle monitor to facilitate an MRI scan.

In a letter to the court, Fast respectfully requested the modification of Ms. Mona Montrage's pre-trial conditions due to pain in her left ankle, as recommended by her doctor.

"I am an attorney of record for Ms. Mona Montrage in the above-mentioned case. I am writing to respectfully request that Ms. Montrage's pre-trial conditions be modified to allow for the temporary removal of her ankle monitor to facilitate an MRI scan. Ms. Montrage has been experiencing pain in her left ankle, and her doctor has recommended the scan," the letter stated.

"If authorized by the court, Ms. Montrage is scheduled for the MRI on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 8 am at 574 Springfield Avenue, Westfield, New Jersey 07090. I have also provided supporting medical documentation," the statement added.

Subsequently, Hajia4Reall's legal team's request was granted, resulting in the removal of her ankle monitor on the same day.

In a related development, just five days before Hajia4Reall's scheduled sentencing, her legal team submitted another letter to the court requesting a two-week adjournment co-signed by Eleana Fast, Esq., the letter outlined the need for additional time to gather necessary documents for the defense's sentencing submission, including outstanding letters of support and a letter from Ms. Montrage's immigration attorney regarding the potential immigration consequences of her conviction.

"We, along with Eleana Fast, Esq., represent Mona Montrage in the above-captioned matter and respectfully request that the scheduled sentencing date be adjourned for two weeks. Despite our diligent efforts, there are still some materials outstanding that are needed for the defense's sentencing submission. Specifically, we have several letters of support that are still outstanding. Additionally, we are awaiting a letter from Ms. Montrage's immigration attorney regarding the potential immigration consequences that Ms. Montrage may suffer as a result of her conviction."

"We have confirmed with the United States Attorney and Steiner, who have no objections. The parties are available for sentencing on June 19 or June 24-28 if it pleases the court," the letter read.

The judge granted the request the following day, rescheduling Hajia4Reall's sentencing for June 28, 2024.

Hajia4Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, has been at the center of legal controversies over the past year for alleged fraudulent activities.

