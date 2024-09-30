How mCini is set to turn content creation into a money-making Venture for influencers

mCini, a Video-On-Demand (VOD) platform, is committed to celebrating African cinema while empowering content creators across the continent.

The platform provides content creators and influencers numerous opportunities to monetise their creative output, helping them build sustainable revenue streams.

Supporting the African Film Industry

James Aboagye, President of the Film Producers Association of Ghana, praised the platform’s contribution to the film industry. "We've been able to produce films and upload them onto mCini, and it has generated income for us. I strongly encourage more filmmakers to utilise this platform," Aboagye said.

Comedian and content creator Made in Ghana also commended the initiative, urging mCini to expand its accessibility and bring more creators on board.

“This platform opens up new opportunities for creators, but expanding its reach would allow even more African talent to thrive,” he added.

mCini’s Mission and Features

mCini’s mission is twofold: to preserve the rich heritage of African cinema while empowering Afro-centric creators to share their stories with a global audience. The platform is divided into several key sections:

- Classic Cinema: A collection of iconic films from the golden age of African cinema.

- New Wave: A showcase for emerging talent and contemporary Afro-centric content.

- Documentaries: A section dedicated to factual stories that explore Africa’s diverse histories and cultures.

- Originals: Exclusive content produced by mCini, featuring fresh perspectives and unique voices.

- Community: A forum where users can discuss films, share recommendations, and connect with creators.

Opportunities for Content Creators and Influencers

For content providers, mCini offers a pay-per-view model, allowing creators to monetise their content based on viewer numbers. Through a personalised dashboard, creators can track their earnings, monitor content performance, and analyse audience engagement.

For influencers, mCini has introduced the Audience Funding Right (AFR) revenue-sharing model, allowing influencers to earn 30% of the revenue generated from each subscription they bring to the platform. This model offers influencers long-term earning potential, enabling them to grow their brands while collaborating with mCini on exclusive content and promotions.

