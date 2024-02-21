I am not dating Afronita - Champion Rolie clears the air

The interview provided a platform for Rolie to share insights into his personal life and address the persistent rumors circulating on social media.

Rolie expressed frustration with the negative attention surrounding his and Afronita's alleged relationship.

He revealed, "If you go under my post, everything is about negative things about me and Afronita, and things don't even relate to that. People come and write all sorts of things."

The interview also delved into Rolie's academic background, revealing that he attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he completed his studies in communication design two years ago.

Despite holding a certificate in the field, Rolie disclosed that he has shifted his focus entirely to dance, acknowledging unexpected financial success from his passion.

He expressed gratitude, saying, "I've gotten certain pay I never expected from dancing, and I give all thanks to God."

Afronita and Champion Rolie are both talented dancers and content creators in Ghana. They've gained popularity through their dance videos and collaborations on various platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

While both Afronita and Champion Rolie are open about their close friendship and frequent collaborations, fans often speculate about their relationship status due to their undeniable chemistry and affectionate interactions in their videos.