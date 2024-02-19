I am single and not searching - King Promise opens up on relationship status

However, the highlight of the interview was the revelation of King Promise's upcoming album, slated to launch later in 2024. Titled "True to Self," the artist described the album as a reflection of his authenticity and vulnerability.

"The album is about me being true to myself. Like when you hear Terminator, it is me. My vulnerable self. That is really what I feel. It is really at a point in my life where I speak what I feel, say what I feel, and look at the growth at the moment...I have been working on it for a year now, and finally, it is time," King Promise shared.