‘I don’t want to date you' - King Nasir tells Shugatiti

Reymond Awusei Johnson

With the recent trend of King Nazir, opting to satisfy Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti after her public expression of no man making her reach orgasm.

King Nasir and Shugatiti
King Nasir and Shugatiti

This sexual banta between both parties has triggered many social reactions on tabloids.

In a latest tweet by Shugatiti, she craved the thoughts of her fans in picking between King Nazir and Gambo.

"Ohk let’s settle this @gambo_ii or @KingNasirXXX"

Responding to this tweet, King Nazir has stated his record straight that, he's not looking to date latter but rather he wants to prove he's capable of making her reach orgasm.

"There’s nothing to settle, he can have you…

I don’t wanna date you.

The only reason I’m entertaining this is to prove I can make you orgasm since you publicly claimed you’ve never had one in your entire life."

Netizens on the blogs have also shared their reactions to this response.

