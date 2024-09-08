I encountered porn only once in my youth – Uncle Ebo Whyte

Uncle Ebo Whyte reflecting on his youthful days, noted that access to pornographic content was extremely rare in his youthful days. He contrasted this with the current generation, highlighting how social media has made such material easily accessible.

“Their lives are very different because of social media. The world I grew up in is not the world they are growing up in. The temptations I faced are not the temptations they face. Throughout my youth, from primary school to university, I encountered porn only once, one afternoon in secondary school, when a friend brought an old magazine to class. Even then, you had to be in his good books to see it. Today, it’s readily available on our phones,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of guidance from mature individuals to help the youth navigate these challenges and reach their full potential.

“It’s a different world for them. I believe the only way they can maximise their potential is by ensuring they always have some mature minds advising them,” he added.

In another instance, Uncle Ebo challenged the common notion that men emerge victorious in sexual relations, highlighting that women hold more power in such moments.