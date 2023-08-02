She discliosed that she has sex once every six months.
I have sex once every six months – BBNaija star Venita confesses
Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure has opened up that she has sexual intercourse twice a year.
During a chat with her fellow housemates, Kiddwaya, Seyi, and Adekunle, Venita Akpofure revealed that her friends always complain about her poor sex life.
"I don't use to have sex, just like frequent. They [my friends] always complain that I need to go and do that, I'm so up tired. I literally have sex like, maybe, once every six months, which is really bad. That' terrible," she said.
