I have sex once every six months – BBNaija star Venita confesses

Selorm Tali

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure has opened up that she has sexual intercourse twice a year.

She discliosed that she has sex once every six months.

During a chat with her fellow housemates, Kiddwaya, Seyi, and Adekunle, Venita Akpofure revealed that her friends always complain about her poor sex life.

"I don't use to have sex, just like frequent. They [my friends] always complain that I need to go and do that, I'm so up tired. I literally have sex like, maybe, once every six months, which is really bad. That' terrible," she said.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
