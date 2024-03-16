I inspired Samini, Shatta Wale music style – Fiifi Selah

According to Fiifi Selah, both Samini and Shatta Wale drew inspiration from his music when crafting their early hit songs, effectively launching their careers in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime on Friday, March 15, Fiifi Selah asserted, "Samini copied me. He listened to my music to write his 'Linda' song. Shatta Wale also listened to one of my Sass Squad songs to become Shatta Wale. They all came from me."

Fiifi Selah asserted his role as a trailblazer in the reggae-dancehall genre, suggesting that all artists within the genre have followed his lead and also recounted how he actively promoted reggae-dancehall music during his tenure hosting a radio show, helping elevate the genre's prominence in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Within my time, reggae-dancehall became big in Ghana," he remarked.

Fiifi Selah claimed that his rap style is unique and challenging to emulate, with only Sarkodie capable of matching his flow. "Nobody can rap my rap; only Sarkodie can do it because my rap is hard to get," he boasted.