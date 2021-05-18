I will bring the Grammy soon – Naja to Ghanaians

The teen singer who once participated in the 2020 edition of Joy prime’s Prime studio indicated that her musical journey started in junior high school. Naja hails from Sunyani in the Bono region. The singer also said that she wants to do all the genres, including gospel. “I want to do all of the genres. I can sing gospel music and I have recorded gospel. It's titled ‘Show me, love’ and yet to be released.” She added that she secured a nomination in the 2021 3Music Awards in the category of the Next Rated Act. “I was in school when I saw the flier that I just got nominated in the 3Music Awards, and I was very happy.”