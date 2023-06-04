In his submission on UTV's showbiz night, he explained that there has been the practice of pastoralism before the coming of Christ.
I'm a man of God and not a Christian - Ajaguraja
Popular prophet, Odiyifuo Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, president of the Ajaguraja movement has said he does not practice Christianity but he is a man of God.
According to him, he believes Christ came to die to save the unrighteous but he does not follow his ways
"I'm a man of God and not a Christian, there is a difference. my Ajaguraja movement is based on the teachings of the old testament, with the new testament as a reference book.
"My dad is a spiritualist and I was born and buttered in it, I took over the practice from my dad when he passed but I stopped practicing because the rules to it are exhausting. It is a more flexible practicing Christianity, you can sin and go ask God for forgiveness"
"I used to practice Christianity and was a reverend of the gospel, but I had to be truthful to myself and my followers so I had to go back to practice my spirituality.
