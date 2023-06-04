ADVERTISEMENT
I'm a man of God and not a Christian - Ajaguraja

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Popular prophet, Odiyifuo Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, president of the Ajaguraja movement has said he does not practice Christianity but he is a man of God.

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah
In his submission on UTV's showbiz night, he explained that there has been the practice of pastoralism before the coming of Christ.

According to him, he believes Christ came to die to save the unrighteous but he does not follow his ways

"I'm a man of God and not a Christian, there is a difference. my Ajaguraja movement is based on the teachings of the old testament, with the new testament as a reference book.

"My dad is a spiritualist and I was born and buttered in it, I took over the practice from my dad when he passed but I stopped practicing because the rules to it are exhausting. It is a more flexible practicing Christianity, you can sin and go ask God for forgiveness"

"I used to practice Christianity and was a reverend of the gospel, but I had to be truthful to myself and my followers so I had to go back to practice my spirituality.

