Ghana's Iphxne DJ and Berima Sean Bills shut down Lagos with maiden performance (WATCH)

iPhxne DJ jammed kept the party going with his back to back jams, whiles Berima kept the energy going throughout the night.

For iPhxne DJ’s performance, he was treated as a King. Surrounded by Professional dancers, iPhxne DJ took his seat on his thrown and gave out a spectacular performance.

Speaking on the experience, Berima Sean Bills revealed he was impressed with how the Nightlife industry was topnotch and exotic with the duo enjoying the reception they received in Nigeria.

iPhxne DJ was very appreciative for the way Nigerians received him and Sean Bills and he can’t wait to thrill his Nigerian fans even more.

iPhxne DJ recently performed alongside Nigerian superstar Wizkid, and has featured on many top platforms including playing on BBC 1Xtra.