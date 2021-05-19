RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Ghana's Iphxne DJ and Berima Sean Bills shut down Lagos with maiden performance (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Celebrated Ghanaian Disc Jockey Iphxne DJ and top rated Hypesman Berima Sean Bills thrilled party goers in Lagos as the duo performed for the first time in Nigeria.

The two headlined the Sunday Beach Vibes held at the Moist Beach Club Oniru. Iphxne DJ and Berima Sean Bills also known as the Woo Geng, took their world famous street term ‘Wogyii’ into Nigeria.

iPhxne DJ jammed kept the party going with his back to back jams, whiles Berima kept the energy going throughout the night.

For iPhxne DJ’s performance, he was treated as a King. Surrounded by Professional dancers, iPhxne DJ took his seat on his thrown and gave out a spectacular performance.

Speaking on the experience, Berima Sean Bills revealed he was impressed with how the Nightlife industry was topnotch and exotic with the duo enjoying the reception they received in Nigeria.

iPhxne DJ was very appreciative for the way Nigerians received him and Sean Bills and he can’t wait to thrill his Nigerian fans even more.

iPhxne DJ recently performed alongside Nigerian superstar Wizkid, and has featured on many top platforms including playing on BBC 1Xtra.

Watch more of the classic performance by the Woo Geng in the post below.

