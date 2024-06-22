I've never smoked or consumed alcohol - Bukom Banku

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has shared insights into his life principles, emphasizing that he has never smoked or consumed alcohol.

Speaking on Showbiz 360, Bukom Banku reflected on his past behavior, admitting that he used to confront and fight individuals who disrespected him in his Bukom community. However, he noted that he has since repented from such actions.

The 46-year-old comedian highlighted his adherence to Muslim traditions as a key reason for abstaining from alcohol and smoking. "In my life, I have never smoked before or drank alcohol because I am Muslim," he stated.

Bukom Banku also asserted that he has never sought spiritual support, such as juju, to achieve fame. He attributed his success solely to God's influence.

"Nobody can do juju for me in this nation. Who says they've done juju for me to support my career? Never in my life. It's God. If you go for juju and you die, your children will face the consequences, and it will affect their future. Anybody who claims to have given me juju should come out and say it. My superstar status is real," he declared.

Additionally, Bukom Banku offered advice to his son, urging him to avoid distractions from women and focus on his career.

He further advised young people to concentrate on achieving success and to avoid distractions from relationships. According to him, success will naturally attract attention from women.

