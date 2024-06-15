Kwaku Manu commends John Mahama's humility and highlights industry challenges at Creative Arts Forum

In his remarks, Kwaku Manu acknowledged John Mahama's approachable nature and willingness to engage with industry professionals. "We appreciate your humility and the fact that you take the time to listen to our concerns," Manu said, addressing the former president.

Manu also raised critical concerns about the challenges that actors and filmmakers face, particularly when seeking support from state institutions for production. He emphasized the difficulties in accessing funding and resources necessary to sustain and grow the industry.

"We encounter significant challenges in getting support from state institutions, which hampers our ability to produce quality content and advance our careers," he noted.

Furthermore, Kwaku Manu urged John Mahama to consider more sustainable forms of support for actors and actresses. Instead of providing monthly stipends, he proposed the construction of housing for industry professionals. "Building houses for actors and actresses would be a more enduring solution than giving monthly stipends," Manu suggested. "This would provide us with a stable foundation and allow us to focus more on our creative work."

John Mahama, in response, acknowledged the concerns raised and assured the Creative Arts community of his commitment to addressing their issues. He highlighted the importance of the creative sector to Ghana's cultural and economic landscape and pledged to work towards creating a more supportive environment for artists and filmmakers.

The forum concluded with a renewed sense of hope among attendees, as they felt their voices were heard and their concerns were being taken seriously by a key political figure. The engagement underscored the need for continuous dialogue between the creative arts community and policymakers to ensure the industry's growth and sustainability.