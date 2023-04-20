Manufacturers can make a fortune from Bottle Flip Challenge — Sampson Malachy

One of these “stories” or pieces of interest that have been more utilized in recent times is the Bottle Flip Challenge.

For a long time, people have been flipping bottles for fun and a good time, but only recently did musicians tap into that trend to make their music stick to the ears of online viewers of the flip content.

Artists like Zlatan, Seyi Vibez, Khaid, Adekunle Gold, and a couple of others have had influencers use their music as a background track to this challenge. And now – Sampson Malachy thinks – is the best time for bottling companies to step in and cash out big through their brand’s positioning with pop culture.

With years of experience in music PR, marketing, promotions, and corporate branding, Sampson Malachy is a typical know-how.

His cutting-edge ideas have contributed to the establishment of a number of popular names including Chiké, Asake, Mi Abaga, Ckay, Josiah Bassey, Beekay, Joe Praize, Buchi, Fiokee, Deena, and now, he has seen an opportunity for bottling companies in this flip trend.

He said "The numbers are really insane, over a billion views on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, and other social media platforms and I think bottle water firms need to jump on it and push a well-tailored challenge for brand exposure and organic conversation."

Even beyond immediate numbers and sales, the branding effect it will have leading a pop culture conversation can be an upscale turning point for the brand.

"Getting the major guys that are the best flippers to compete with each other and put a good budget to it. Name the challenge with your brand example #MalWaterChallenge.

"However, the goal might not necessarily be to drive sales but to be in the conversation, get exposure, mentions, and maybe lead a pop culture trend," the maverick further explained.

This might just be another of his game-changing business branding/marketing ideas, and a peculiar one too because it is never-before-seen.