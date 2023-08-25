Martin's set to release enchanting new single titled 'Nobody'

Emerging from Yaounde and tapping into the serenading rhythms of the city’s streets, Martin’s deep-seated passion for music was ignited during his high school years and flourished as he joined the music club at the University of Yaounde.

Over the years, he has treated fans to a slew of hits, with his collaboration on "Five Star" alongside label mate Sabrina creating significant ripples in the music industry.

Songs like "Yawa", "C'est La Vie", and "Amakossa" have showcased his versatility and mastery over multiple genres.

The latest single "Nobody" delves deep into the realm of love, with Martin's flowing effortlessly in both English and French. With lyrics emphasizing, "Nobody can love you like me," the song encapsulates the raw emotion and passion Martin is known for.

Produced by the celebrated Eno On The Trck, "Nobody" is poised to be another masterpiece in Martin's growing repertoire.

In his illustrious journey, Martin has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Sabrina, Stanley Enow, Ko-C, Queen Spark, and Singuilla, solidifying his place as a force to be reckoned with.

"Nobody" is available across all digital streaming platforms, ensuring fans worldwide can immerse themselves in the mesmerizing soundscapes Martin's is known for.

Listen to the song below: