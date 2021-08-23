Mayorkun debuts in 2021 with HOTLY-ANTICIPATED new single ‘LET ME KNOW’

Mayorkun’s latest release is accompanied by plenty excitement from his fans and music lovers who have eagerly anticipated a new track drop since his last in December of 2020; a year that set the bar high with multiple #1 hit singles released including ‘Geng’ ‘Of Lagos’ and ‘Betty Butter’ with Davido that dominated the charts as well as playlists across several music real estate. Same year, he was featured on Davido’s A Better Time album and would later earn his debut on BBC 1Xtra A List for the fan-favourite track ‘The Best.’ Far as the 2021 year goes, Mayorkun continues to evolve his profile as an authority in music. Not only has he collaborated on songs by many famous musicians, making him arguably the industry’s most featured artiste, he has also aligned with global brands like Budweiser, Moet Hennessy and more recently Coca-Cola.