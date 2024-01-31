Moesha's brother confirms stroke reports, begs on social media to help pay medical expenses

Ebito, addressing concerned well-wishers, stated, "Hi, I'm Ebito, and my sister Moesha Bodoung has recently experienced a life-altering stroke, and her journey to recovery has just begun. The impact of the stroke on her life has been immense, affecting her mobility, speech, and overall quality of life. But we believe in the power of God, love, support, and community to bring about positive change!"

The brother is reaching out to the public for financial assistance to cover Moesha's mounting medical bills.

He emphasized the significance of community support, expressing gratitude for kindness and generosity.

"By contributing to this campaign, you will be directly supporting my sister's rehabilitation journey. These funds will be used to cover medical expenses, therapy sessions, assistive devices, and any other resources needed to aid her recovery."

He urged people to donate and become part of their family's story of resilience and hope.

