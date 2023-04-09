A calm and relaxing way to connect and spend quality time with friends and family is to gather around the lounge and watch some amazing Easter movies.
5 Easter classic movies to excite your holiday
Have ever wondered what kind of movies will excite your holidays in Easter, Each holiday seems to have a long list of films devoted to it and its celebrations. Christmas has the all-time classics, and Halloween has the spooky favorites, but wait Easter.
The family can rest assured that there's a film that'll fit the bill for any audience, whether you want a Biblically-focused film or a light-hearted Easter-oriented adventure.
Here is a list of Easter movies to excite your holiday.
Soul Surfer
Soul Surfer is a moving account of Bethany's life as a young surfer, her recovery after the attack, the adjustments she's made to her unique surfing style
They say Bethany Hamilton has salt water in her veins. How else could one explain the passion that drives her to surf? How else could one explain that nothing-not even the loss of one arm-could come between her and the waves?
Facing the Giant
Facing the Giants is a 2006 American Christian drama sports film directed by and starring Alex Kendrick. The supporting cast was composed of volunteers from Sherwood Baptist Church, and it is the second film that Sherwood Pictures has done. Shot in Albany, Georgia, the film tells an underdog story about American football from a Christian worldview. The film made $10.2 million on a $100,000 budget.
His Only Son
His Only Son tells the Old Testament story of Abraham, who was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Isaac.
This one is not the Easter story, but it will keep your Easter Sunday focused on biblical themes.
Easter Sunday
Stand-up comedian Jo Koy stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, but loving family.
The Ten Commandment
It's one of our favorite biblical movies for a reason! The Ten Commandments are all about the way the world was before Easter even happened. Charlton Heston stars as Moses in this glorious, old-school film.
Grab some popcorn and drinks and gather with friends and loved ones to binge-watch these Easter classics.
