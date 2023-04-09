5 Easter classic movies to excite your holiday

The family can rest assured that there's a film that'll fit the bill for any audience, whether you want a Biblically-focused film or a light-hearted Easter-oriented adventure.

Here is a list of Easter movies to excite your holiday.

Soul Surfer

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Soul Surfer is a moving account of Bethany's life as a young surfer, her recovery after the attack, the adjustments she's made to her unique surfing style

They say Bethany Hamilton has salt water in her veins. How else could one explain the passion that drives her to surf? How else could one explain that nothing-not even the loss of one arm-could come between her and the waves?

Facing the Giant

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing the Giants is a 2006 American Christian drama sports film directed by and starring Alex Kendrick. The supporting cast was composed of volunteers from Sherwood Baptist Church, and it is the second film that Sherwood Pictures has done. Shot in Albany, Georgia, the film tells an underdog story about American football from a Christian worldview. The film made $10.2 million on a $100,000 budget.

His Only Son

Pulse Ghana

His Only Son tells the Old Testament story of Abraham, who was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Isaac.

This one is not the Easter story, but it will keep your Easter Sunday focused on biblical themes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Easter Sunday

Pulse Ghana

Stand-up comedian Jo Koy stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, but loving family.

The Ten Commandment

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

It's one of our favorite biblical movies for a reason! The Ten Commandments are all about the way the world was before Easter even happened. Charlton Heston stars as Moses in this glorious, old-school film.