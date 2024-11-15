5 must-watch Ghanaian movies to light up your December

Not only do these movies promise to entertain, but they also showcase the vibrant energy of Ghana’s film industry and its rich cultural narratives, appealing to audiences both locally and internationally.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ghanaian movies lighting up theatres this holiday season.

1. One Night Guests

Director: Peter Sedufia

Synopsis: A Christmas comedy that follows a wealthy father’s holiday tradition of hosting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and an Elf for his daughter. This year, two unexpected trios arrive, raising suspicions that they might not be who they claim.

Cast: Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Yvonne Okoro, Majid Michel

Why Watch: This cross-cultural film between Ghanaian and Nigerian talent is sure to bring laughs and heartfelt moments, with a unique twist on holiday traditions.

2. Two of a Kind

Director: Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Synopsis: Two of a Kind follows a determined heartbroken resort owner who insists on hosting a young couple’s first wedding anniversary at her picturesque Volta Lake Resort. She’s met with a shocking revelation: their marriage is on the brink of collapse.

As she navigates the treacherous waters of her own grief, she clings to the hope of salvaging their relationship. But when their friends arrive, further straining the couple’s fragile bond, she must confront the darkness of her loss and find a new reason to keep going - or risk losing herself completely

Cast: Rita Dominic, Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Chiderah David, Jessica Larny, Araba Dansowaa, Arion Amon, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Adomaa Adaom, Dean Louis, Sena Fafali Ahiable, Michael Katahena, and Abla Sena.

3. Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land):

A drama about a young Ghanaian who is torn between his love for his homeland and his dreams of a better life. The movie premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on November 15, 2023.

4.Till Sunset

At the helm of Till Sunset 2 is the shows creator and director Joseph Clef Aboah. The cast lineup includes some favourites from the first season as well as some new faces as well in equally scintillating performances to leave you entertained.

5.FOREVER IN A NIGHT

Director: Jameel Buari

Synopsis: The film explores the life of a woman who seems to have it all, only to have her world shattered in a single night.

Cast: Nadia Buari, Godwin Namboh, Samera Buari, Queenstar Anaafi, and Fred Sarpong.

