Peter Sedufia of Old Film and Kofi Asamoah of KOFAS Media – who are jointly producing and directing the upcoming movie – made this statement during a press soirée for their latest cast Agya Koo on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

“We are here to introduce our new character who happens to be a legend in the movie industry,” Kofi Asamoah said. “I believe that it’s about time we wake up and give respect and the due diligence to the people who have helped the industry to survive, and one of such people is Agya Koo.”

He said Agya Koo wasn’t recruited for just being an actor but would play a reviving role as a legend in the movie industry.

“Agya Koo wasn’t recruited for ‘Away Bus’ movie just because he is an actor – we are bringing back a legend to help save the industry,” he stated.

Agya Koo, on the other hand, promised to live up to the expectations but called on Ghanaians to support their movie with the prayers and patronise as well.

“I’m going to strike to help the declining industry back on top because every country is progressing. We are not going to joke with ‘Away Bus’ movie. People should support us with their prayers,” Agya Koo added.

“Away Bus” also features some top Ghanaian actors including John Dumelo, Fella Makafui, Tracey Boakye, Rosemond Brown, Mikki Osei Berko, Patricia Opoku-Agyeman, Kalybos, Yaw Dabo and Big Akwes.

The movie will premiere at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on April 20 and will be premiered in other regions across the country.

SYNOPSIS

Two sisters - BIBI and KIKI, have to raise twenty thousand Ghana cedis within 12 hours for an emergency surgery to save their dying mother.

When all attempts to get help from family and friends failed and the clock ticks, they decide to try a highway bus robbery to raise the funds.

It is a successful robbery; they've gathered enough to save their mother. Just as they are about celebrating their success, a different team of armed robbers show up at the scene and robs them of everything they had robbed.

With time fast moving, their mother's life in their hands and the armed robbers in charge of their money, they have to make a decision that will save them and their mother.