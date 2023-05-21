AMVCA'23: Ex-BBNaija star, Tacha reveals wearing $20.000 dress to 2023 AMVCA

Former BBNaija housemate Tacha, who stunned in a blue well-sequenced gown designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally, revealed that her dress is worth $20,000.

The TV star stated that although everyone looked amazing on the black carpet, she is the fairest of them all, "Nobody comes close" she said

“Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all know Nobody comes close!!!”.

Social media users have reacted to her revelation, others doubting the cost whereas others asking if it was worth it