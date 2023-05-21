The 9th edition of the event took place at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with top-tier industry players all gathered in resplendent fashion.
AMVCA'23: Ex-BBNaija star, Tacha reveals wearing $20.000 dress to 2023 AMVCA
Ex-reality TV star, Tacha Akide has left netizens on social media jaw-dropped after revealing wearing a $20.000 dress to the AMVCA.
Former BBNaija housemate Tacha, who stunned in a blue well-sequenced gown designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally, revealed that her dress is worth $20,000.
The TV star stated that although everyone looked amazing on the black carpet, she is the fairest of them all, "Nobody comes close" she said
“Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all know Nobody comes close!!!”.
Social media users have reacted to her revelation, others doubting the cost whereas others asking if it was worth it
