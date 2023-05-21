AMVCA'23: Full list of winners

ADVERTISEMENT
On a night that celebrates African talents, culture, and diversity through the lens of telling African untold stories, the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards took place in Nigeria, Lagos on May 20, 2023.

AMVCA
AMVCA

The 3 days packed event saw a series of pre-show activities in attendance of all the great and talented industry players, from across the continent to celebrate a night of beauty and culture through film

Africa Magic presents the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy Drink in conjunction with MultiChoice.

The AMVCA is important for recognizing and celebrating the skills of the continent’s cinema and television professionals as the African entertainment industry thrives.

Here is a full list of winners:

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Nora Awolowo – Baby Blues

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Elvis Chucks – Jewel

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty-Four

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

Leaked

BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES

Ricordi

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
