The 3 days packed event saw a series of pre-show activities in attendance of all the great and talented industry players, from across the continent to celebrate a night of beauty and culture through film
AMVCA'23: Full list of winners
On a night that celebrates African talents, culture, and diversity through the lens of telling African untold stories, the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards took place in Nigeria, Lagos on May 20, 2023.
Africa Magic presents the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy Drink in conjunction with MultiChoice.
The AMVCA is important for recognizing and celebrating the skills of the continent’s cinema and television professionals as the African entertainment industry thrives.
Here is a full list of winners:
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Nora Awolowo – Baby Blues
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga
BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
Elvis Chucks – Jewel
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future
Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)
Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke
Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo
Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood
Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty-Four
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood
THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM
Leaked
BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES
Ricordi
Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire
Best Unscripted Original
King Bugar
Best Original Comedy Series
Njoro Wa Uba
