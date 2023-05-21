The AMVCA’s 2023 Best Dressed category serves as a platform to celebrate the intersection of fashion and entertainment. It highlights the significance of red-carpet appearances as an opportunity for celebrities to showcase their individuality, creativity, and fashion influence.
ADVERTISEMENT
AMVCA'23: Influencer Enioluwa and Beauty Tukura named ‘Best Dressed’ personality
Nigerian socialite and influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Ex BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura Saturday, May 20 was named the Best Dressed star in the male and female categories at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
Recommended articles
Both winners stepped out in breathtaking outfits, captivating the attention of many.
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Africa Magic presents the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy Drink in conjunction with MultiChoice.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh