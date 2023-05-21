ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AMVCA'23: Influencer Enioluwa and Beauty Tukura named ‘Best Dressed’ personality

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nigerian socialite and influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Ex BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura Saturday, May 20 was named the Best Dressed star in the male and female categories at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Best Dressed
Best Dressed

The AMVCA’s 2023 Best Dressed category serves as a platform to celebrate the intersection of fashion and entertainment. It highlights the significance of red-carpet appearances as an opportunity for celebrities to showcase their individuality, creativity, and fashion influence.

Recommended articles

Both winners stepped out in breathtaking outfits, captivating the attention of many.

Enioluwa
Enioluwa Pulse Ghana
Beauty
Beauty Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Africa Magic presents the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy Drink in conjunction with MultiChoice.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Saint Obi

Nollywood actor, Saint Obi passes on at age 57

AMVCA 2023

AMVCA 2023: Stars Poised for nominees night

Mo Abudu wants to take Nollywood to the world, but not with the term that she dislikes [Instagram/moabudu]

'I hate the word Nollywood' - Mo Abudu wants a different term

Best Dressed

AMVCA'23: Influencer Enioluwa and Beauty Tukura named ‘Best Dressed’ personality