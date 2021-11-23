Are Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei Berko 'Popular But Broke’?

The Popular but Broke special is Ghana’s first-ever All-Star comedy night featuring four different comedy generations.

The chance to stand up again after nearly two decades at such a historic event will represent another landmark achievement for the legendary pair.

You will imagine at this rate, Hon. Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei Berko cementing a star on the ground in the Ghanaian comedy hall of fame.

As per OB Amponsah, he is bent on selling out the National Theatre for his show with the legendary comedians on stage.

“The dream to sell out stadiums starts from here. Please help me fill the National Theater by purchasing tickets to my POPULAR BUT BROKE show. Saturday 11th December.

It is happening!!! Got ma LeGees on. That’s the gangster name for Legends! LeGees!! #PopularButBroke,” OB Amposah wrote on his official Facebook page.

Fritz Baffour is the first comedian to launch a successful political career, having been elected to Ghana’s parliament in 2016 before going on to become the minister of Information under the then John Evans Atta-Mills-led government.