Are Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei Berko 'Popular But Broke’?

Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei -- known otherwise Master Richard -- will be performing live alongside DKB and OB Amponsah at the Popular But Broke all-star stand-up special next month.
Veteran stand-up comedians Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei Berko will be performing together on the same stage this December after so many years of hiatus.
The Popular but Broke special is Ghana’s first-ever All-Star comedy night featuring four different comedy generations.
The chance to stand up again after nearly two decades at such a historic event will represent another landmark achievement for the legendary pair.
You will imagine at this rate, Hon. Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei Berko cementing a star on the ground in the Ghanaian comedy hall of fame.
As per OB Amponsah, he is bent on selling out the National Theatre for his show with the legendary comedians on stage.
“The dream to sell out stadiums starts from here. Please help me fill the National Theater by purchasing tickets to my POPULAR BUT BROKE show. Saturday 11th December.
It is happening!!! Got ma LeGees on. That’s the gangster name for Legends! LeGees!! #PopularButBroke,” OB Amposah wrote on his official Facebook page.
Fritz Baffour is the first comedian to launch a successful political career, having been elected to Ghana’s parliament in 2016 before going on to become the minister of Information under the then John Evans Atta-Mills-led government.
The Fritz and friends primetime comedy show and Master Richard’s famed Taxi Driversoapcom are two of the biggest television shows in Ghanaian comedy history.
