Big Akwes reveals why Lil Win didn’t show up at Bill Asamoah’s mother’s funeral

The late Esther Owusu Assuming passed on on Monday, July 19, after battling a short illness and was finally laid to rest on Saturday, October 2, 2021, after giving her a befitting funeral.

Big names such as Miracle Films CEO Samuel Nyamekye, Emelia Brobbey, Matilda Asare, Oboy Siki, Dr Likee and many others were spotted at the funeral.

However, Lil Win, who is undoubtedly the most popular Kumawood star and friend of Bill Asamoah, was nowhere to be found. And according to Big Akwes, he holds the key to the answers.

Big Akwes has dropped a new video on social media explaining Lil Win’s absence, saying he had banned the singer cum actor from attending Kumawood funerals for ruining ceremonies with the showering of GHC1 and GHC2 cedis notes.

According to Big Akwes, Lil Win is fond of running moments at funerals with his money spraying lifestyle – an act he considers uncivilized and one that shouldn’t be entertained anywhere. For this reason, he banned him from attending funerals until he changes that habit.

Big Akwes also claimed that Lil Win is ungrateful to Bill Asamoah. He said Bill attended Lil Win’s father’s funeral and offered him the necessary support, but when the tables turned, Lil Win turned his back on Bill.