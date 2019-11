The drama series which shows on UTV features some prominent Kumawood and Gallywood stars including Tracey Boakye, Fred Amugi, Maame Serwaa and Kalsoume Sinare.

The “Notin I Get” hitmaker is the latest addition to the series directed by Samuel Degraft Yeboah.

Fameye is seen in the trailer for the latest episode trying to win Tracey Boakye’s heart – and we must confess that he got his acting skills intact.

The new episode shows this Sunday at 5pm on UTV.

Watch the trailer below.