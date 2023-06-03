Forgive my misleading lifestyle, Akuapem Poloo apologizes to fans

She blamed her actions on ignorance, immaturity, and naiveness.

The actress and video vixen is known for displaying twerking videos and forging fake social media lifestyles.

Celebrating her 34th birthday, the actress appealed to all young people and fans to forgive her and mend their ways, just as she has done.

However, she has changed her ways after realizing that such a lifestyle could harm the youth, especially those who look up to her as a role model.

The actress also revealed that not everything on social media is real, hence young ones should be very careful of the content they consume online, and what they see should not pressure them.