Speaking on Joy TV's Prime Morning on Friday, Akuapem Poloo sought the forgiveness of her fans who looks up to her for her socially deceptive lifestyle which might have impacted them negatively.
Forgive my misleading lifestyle, Akuapem Poloo apologizes to fans
Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, alias Akupem Poloo has in an interview apologized to the youth, particularly her fans for her socially misleading lifestyle.
Recommended articles
She blamed her actions on ignorance, immaturity, and naiveness.
The actress and video vixen is known for displaying twerking videos and forging fake social media lifestyles.
Celebrating her 34th birthday, the actress appealed to all young people and fans to forgive her and mend their ways, just as she has done.
However, she has changed her ways after realizing that such a lifestyle could harm the youth, especially those who look up to her as a role model.
The actress also revealed that not everything on social media is real, hence young ones should be very careful of the content they consume online, and what they see should not pressure them.
Akuapem Poloo recently converted from the practice of Christianity to Islam, where she finds a new family of faith believers.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh