The “Baby Mama” actress who always goes nude on her Instagram page in an interview with Angel TV disclosed that she accepts nothing less than $5,000 to have sex with a man.

“Some men can just call me and give me $1000 without sleeping with me so nudity has been an enabler and I’m sticking to that career direction,” she told the host.

She continued: “I take $5,000 and above because men give me one thousand dollars for doing nothing so I won’t charge less if you want to sleep with me. I need to take good care of myself so my charges are very high.”

But Twitter users who saw the story rained insults on her for making such a statement.

“thats 7000 USD. Dammnn i can hav you for a whole week,” a user stated.

Another user said: “So per what you are saying, if 5 different men gives you that amount in a day, you will have sex with all of them in a day because the only thing you are after is money. What is cheaper than this!!!”

She was labelled cheap.

“Ure cheaper than those who require a lifetime commitment before opening their legs. There are at least 10,000 people in Ghana who can take turns with you.”

“30k for your body but you're not cheap. Me I honestly can't put a price on my body ah adey see my body pass any money.”

Some users had to update her about what modern women are up to.

“Meanwhile some woman is somewhere fighting for equality, equity, feminism, women empowerment and using all the 21st grammar to describe the world as chronically patriarchal.”

“Well said bro. well said. Let the social media women's right advocates speaks now. Claiming ladies are being used as sex toys in music scenes, movies, product commercials et al. Surely most of these "social media communication experts" can relate to lady's ludicrous claims.”