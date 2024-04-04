ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the Ghanaian filmmaker directing an episode of Shogun

Dorcas Agambila

Season 1 Episode 8 of arguably the world’s most watched American historical drama television series currently, Shogun is directed by a Ghanaian filmmaker, Emmanuel Osei Kuffor.

Ghanaian Filmmaker Emmanuel Osei Kuffor to Direct Episode 8 of Hit Series 'Shogun'
Scheduled to air on April 9, 2024, this episode marks a significant milestone in the series' ongoing success.

Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., a Ghanaian-American writer/director, brings a wealth of experience to the project.

Having spent nearly a decade in Japan, Osei-Kuffour Jr. offers a unique perspective and deep understanding of Japanese culture and history.

His feature debut, "Black Box," received critical acclaim as part of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" collection, establishing him as a talented storyteller in the sci-fi thriller genre.

Shōgun is an American historical drama television miniseries created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

It is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, which was previously adapted into a 1980 miniseries.

The series premiered with its first two episodes on February 27, 2024, on Hulu and FX, with new episodes of the 10-episode series then released weekly.

