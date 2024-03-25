ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ghanaians crown Prison Break as the greatest series of all time

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaians have collectively chosen "Prison Break" as the greatest movie of all time, despite it being a television series rather than a movie.

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest movie of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest movie of all time

The acclaimed series, which first aired in 2005, follows the intricate plot of a man wrongfully convicted of murder and his elaborate plan to break out of prison and prove his innocence.

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

With its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and memorable characters, "Prison Break" has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

In a Pulse WhatsApp poll, among 772k followers, 7.9k people chose Prison Break as their greatest movie of all time, while Game of Thrones came second with 2.7k votes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

The rest of the options included Stranger Things with 667 votes, Friends with 501, The Big Bang Theory with 384 votes, The Office with 135 votes, The Walking Dead with 731 votes, Breaking Bad with 309 votes, Suits with 441 and Succession with 196 votes.

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

While it may seem unconventional to label a TV series as the greatest movie of all time, Ghanaians have spoken, expressing their admiration for "Prison Break" and its enduring impact on popular culture.

The decision to crown "Prison Break" as the greatest movie of all time reflects the diverse tastes and preferences of audiences in Ghana, showcasing the series' widespread appeal and timeless appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time
Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The setting of 'The Gravediggers' is Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos State [Vistanium]

What does it mean to work in a cemetery? 'The Gravediggers' documentary finds out

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest movie of all time

Ghanaians crown Prison Break as the greatest series of all time