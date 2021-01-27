Dubbed #silhouettechallenge, the challenge allows girls, in particular, show their curves and melons by creating silhouette visuals using Snapchat and TikTok’s latest filter.

Due to its silhouette-esque feature, hot girls can go naked without any of their sensitive body parts left in plain sight while escaping most social media apps' policies on nudity.

Shapes are displayed in dark scenes over a reddish surrounding, making it difficult to receive flags.

The challenge comes with the use of American-Canadian singer Paul Anka’s hit single “Put Your Head on My Shoulder”, which is used as a background music due to its slow chord progression.

So far, the #silhouettechallenge hashtag has garnered over 13,000 tweets – with the trend dominated by hot videos featuring hot girls.

Below, we share with you 10 of the hot videos which have gained massive traction in the trend;

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is your favourite?