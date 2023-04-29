I'm back home in Ghana for other possible work - Kyeiwaa

Mrs. Akua Atta disclosed in the latest interview that following the fall of the movie industry she decide to travel abroad to seek other possibilities.

She explained her struggles after moving abroad and clearing the waves of her doing menial jobs like dishwashing and selling food at an eatery to make ends meet.

"It difficult getting white color jobs to do in State, hence the menial jobs are easy to come by, there is no shame in working in a restaurant and washing dishes as I did.

I was fortunate to get help from a woman who asked me to come work at her restaurant and I'm grateful for her"

She also stated her availability for any possible movie roles should any producer want her service