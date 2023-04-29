ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I'm back home in Ghana for other possible work - Kyeiwaa

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Kumawood actress Akua Atta, alias Kyeiwaa has said she is back home to engage in other possible works.

Akua Atta
Akua Atta

The actress known for her popular role in the movie 'Kyeiwaa' has been on hiatus from the Ghanaian screens for almost a decade seeking greener pastures abroad.

Recommended articles

Mrs. Akua Atta disclosed in the latest interview that following the fall of the movie industry she decide to travel abroad to seek other possibilities.

She explained her struggles after moving abroad and clearing the waves of her doing menial jobs like dishwashing and selling food at an eatery to make ends meet.

"It difficult getting white color jobs to do in State, hence the menial jobs are easy to come by, there is no shame in working in a restaurant and washing dishes as I did.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was fortunate to get help from a woman who asked me to come work at her restaurant and I'm grateful for her"

She also stated her availability for any possible movie roles should any producer want her service

Akua Atta advises that for the movie industry to revive its former glory, industry players and stakeholders should come together as one, support each other and help restore the craft.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Agya Koo

He is a liar - Agya Koo on alleged man posing to be his father