The actress known for her popular role in the movie 'Kyeiwaa' has been on hiatus from the Ghanaian screens for almost a decade seeking greener pastures abroad.
I'm back home in Ghana for other possible work - Kyeiwaa
Kumawood actress Akua Atta, alias Kyeiwaa has said she is back home to engage in other possible works.
Mrs. Akua Atta disclosed in the latest interview that following the fall of the movie industry she decide to travel abroad to seek other possibilities.
She explained her struggles after moving abroad and clearing the waves of her doing menial jobs like dishwashing and selling food at an eatery to make ends meet.
"It difficult getting white color jobs to do in State, hence the menial jobs are easy to come by, there is no shame in working in a restaurant and washing dishes as I did.
I was fortunate to get help from a woman who asked me to come work at her restaurant and I'm grateful for her"
She also stated her availability for any possible movie roles should any producer want her service
Akua Atta advises that for the movie industry to revive its former glory, industry players and stakeholders should come together as one, support each other and help restore the craft.
