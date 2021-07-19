John Paintsil spotted on set with Lil Win, says ‘acting is not my job’ (PHOTOS)

Some Ghanaians speculated that Paintsil would soon join the Ghallywood and Kumawood after his photo on set went viral, but it’s not part of his plans, at least for now.

“As a celebrity, if your friend calls for your help you have to go and support him,” John Paintsil in an interview on Happy Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware.

“Acting is not my job but football which is coaching and playing. I just gave a helping hand to a friend. I can also call Lilwin to come and help me when I am organizing a project. Even if a musician wants me to appear in their videos I will”.

“I have not joined the movie industry. My friend called me to come and help him.”

He said acting isn’t his ‘thing’ and that the role he played in the TV series wasn’t difficult.

“Acting is not my thing, I just went to support Lil Win. So I played the role that was given to me. I didn’t struggle when I was on set. It wasn’t difficult because I know how to talk”.

“It is a series which is coming out very soon called Agya Bofo and the producers will be the best people to bring out the release date,” he added.