According to the founder of Osewus Ventures, his name was used by a jeweller called Osewus Jewelry Enterprise without consulting him for permission.

In an Instagram post sighted by Pulse.com.gh, the popular Kumawood producer, who has produced over 100 Kumawood films and worked with all the top stars in Kumawood, shared an online poster of the jeweller and his business certificate and threatened legal action.

He indicated that the name ‘Osewus’ is a registered brand and is not associated with the jeweller, adding that ‘I am definitely showing this to my lawyer.’

He captioned the poster and business certificate backing his claim: “OSEWUS IS A REGISTERED BRAND, I’m showing this to my Law Practitioners. I do not own Osewus Enterprise Jewelry but the brand Osewus is legally my own. I am definitely showing this to my lawyer.”

The jeweller in question is yet to clear the air on the allegations by Osewus.